'General Feels' and team of 'Stay Here-o's' help families during COVID-19 in new PSAs

Around 45 percent of parents are feeling anxious right now as COVID-19 continues to grip the nation, according to research by Ad Council.

On top of this, 44 percent report feeling tired and 40 percent say they are in need of peace of mind.

These figures helped fuel yet another valuable pandemic response drive from Ad Council in the form of new PSAs aimed at helping families amid the crisis.

"Between balancing care for children, family members and work, along with managing concerns around the COVID-19 crisis, parents and caregivers are facing immense challenges. These new creative assets will give them resources and support to help keep their families safe and healthy," said Lisa Sherman, president & CEO of the Ad Council. "We are truly grateful to our partners for coming together in the effort to inform and empower parents during this unsettling time."

The response, in partnership with The White House, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and a number of agencies, includes educational content, an animated series, a custom song, and new digital, TV, radio and print ads designed to provide simple tips and guidance for what parents can do to help their families stay safe.

Hill Holliday has created a new suite of digital videos, banners, TV spots and social graphics to help drive awareness among families around household cleanliness, hygiene and social distancing. The "Stay Here-o’s" animated series encourages parents to teach their kids how to be superheroes during the crisis and directs parents to the latest resources to better equip them with the information they need to keep their children healthy at home. Full production, design, and animation was done pro bono by Hinge, a Portland, Oregon-based creative studio.

Meredith Corporation has developed a parent-centric print ad, providing tips on hand washing, physical distancing and checking in with their kids. The asset is running across Meredith Corporation properties including Parents, People and Southern Living and is being made available to other publishers including Condé Nast and Hearst Magazines who are running in their publications.

Meanwhile, Wordsworth+Booth created three new radio spots including a song, educating parents about the ways to protect their families and keep them safe.