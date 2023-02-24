Gen Z's unwavering expectations for brands during Black History Month: Action over performative allyship

Gen Z’s expectations for how brands should activate around Black History Month has influenced a larger consumer expectation. It’s time for brands to revisit their commitments made in 2020 and lead with action instead of false promises.

by Darriel Sanders

To continue reading this article you need to be registered with Campaign. Registration is free and only takes a minute. Register here or sign in below if you already have an account.

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Register

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a member

From $169 a year

  • Full access to campaignlive.com
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Plus lots more...

Choose a package

Need to activate  your membership?