Gen Z demands more diversity and inclusion from brands

Gen Z is the most diverse generation in American history, and would like to see that same representation reflected by the brands they shop with, according to a December study by quantilope.

The report, which asked consumers what they want to see from brands and entertainment companies when it comes to race and representation this year, is based on responses from 630 people Americans across demographics including age, gender, sexual orientation and race.

Gen Zers made clear throughout the study that brands need to step up their efforts around representation. For example, 76% of Gen Zers said they feel diversity and inclusion is an important topic for brands to address, compared to 72% of millennials, 63% of Gen Xers and 46% of Boomers who felt the same.

Similarly, more than half (51%) of Gen Zers said they would like to see brands include more diverse casting and imagery in their advertising and branding, compared to just 38% of Boomers, 42% of Gen Xers and 44% of Millennials.

Fifty-three percent of Gen Z also said they would like to see more diversity in senior leadership, compared to 45% of Millennials, 36% of Gen Xers and 38% of Boomers.

“Consumers don't want to see brands making an effort to be inclusive just for means of publicity,” said Jenna Stearns, researcher at quantilope and lead on the report. “They want to see something that's authentic and consistent.”

Diversity and inclusion has risen to the top of the agenda for many brands in recent months, following a string of Black Lives Matter protests in the summer and an ongoing public outcry against racism on social media.

Gen Z has been at the forefront of these movements, taking to platforms such as TikTok and Twitter to organize and call out injustices; Most recently, Gen Zers were harsh in their rebuke of the way Capitol rioters were treated as they stormed the federal building on Jan. 6, versus the way peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors were treated over the summer.

But brands that resonate most with Gen Z consumers must be consistent in their support of social justice. Target, for example, has been vocal around LGBTQIA awareness and Pride month for years, said Steph Rand, senior research consultant at quantilope.

“These brands are rising to the top because they are sustaining and consistently making [these issues] a priority, either in their communications or around the content they produce,” Rand said.

On the media and entertainment front, a Maxdiff analysis of responses, which consists of survey takers indicating the “best” or “most important” and “worst” or “least important” options of a given set, showed agreement amongst all demos that streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu are best at representing diverse audiences. A breakdown of responses showed, however, that Gen Zers agree that social media is the most representative media source.

Responses regarding representation also varied by race, gender, and sexual orientation. Individuals responded they feel their gender is more represented in mainstream media (70% male; 66% female) and brand advertising (71% male; 68% female) than their sexual orientation or ethnicity.

In 2021, consumers hope to see more individuals with disabilities represented in advertising and media, as well as more authentic PR backed up by action.

Brands considered for doing a “noteworthy” job of celebrating diversity and inclusion include Apple, Nike, and Google.