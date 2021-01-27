Geico and ATTN launch third season of digital series “How It’s Done”

“How It’s Done,” a digital series from Geico and media company ATTN, is returning for its third season starring “Catfish” host Nev Schulman. The first episode airs January 27, 11 AM PST/ 2 PM EST.

The series features witty DIY tips and tricks for home, auto and life for Gen Z and Millennials. It is produced in-house by ATTN’s content studio, which helps brands bridge entertainment with topical issues.

The series is part of a trend where brands are trying to reach consumers through original series on social media as they engage less with traditional advertising. Geico is one of several brands to launch their own digital series this year, including Corona, which introduced its own studio and original series late last year.

Season two of “How It’s Done” raked in almost 5 million views, comprising about 50% Gen Z and Millennial viewers. One in every four people who watched an episode of season two shared it with a friend or follower on social media.

“It's a really quick, easy way for viewers to be able to get the information that they need in their everyday life,” said Taryn Crouthers, COO ATTN.

Season three will include tips that align well with Geico’s home and auto insurance offerings, such as how to winterize your car, prepare for natural disasters or properly window treat a space. The three to five minute episodes will air on Facebook and Instagram.

“[The goal is] to break down these complex topics in a way that is fun,” Crouthers said, adding that it covers information that millennials and Gen Z really need to know.

ATTN has also previously worked with Schulman Nev on another Facebook series about his home and family life called “Nev and Laura.”

“He has an incredible likability and a strong audience,” Crouthers said. “When you are trying to understand these different types of topics it's important to be able to explain that in a way that's simple and clear.”

“My goal in everything I do is to inform and empower people to be more accountable and take better care of themselves,” Schulman said in an email. “Hopefully this series motivates people to do things they've wanted to do and have fun doing it.”