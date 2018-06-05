'Gay Glossary' launched by three creatives for Pride Month

Three creatives have launched a ‘Gay Glossary’ for the LGBTQIAA+ community.

Kate Carter, senior creative at Anomaly, Anna Fine, design director at Droga5 and Gus Cook, ACD of brand consulting at R/GA teamed up to create an Instagram account devoted to ‘#wordofthegay’ this Pride Month.

"As someone who is apart of the LGBTQIAA+ community, I found myself a little disappointed that I wasn't informed enough," Carter told Campaign US. "There's so much terminology out there and it all can mean different things for different people. More importantly, it often evolves. Something like the word ‘queer’ can start out as a derogatory term and be re-appropriated by the community to be an affirmative identify label.

"It's almost overwhelming to fully understand, but absolutely necessary that we are all respectful and informed, because words, labels and identifying terms are so incredibly powerful and personal to the person who identifies as one thing or another."

Carter initially contacted 32 people from different agencies to design a word of their choice to be featured as an Instagram post. She then reached out to some popular illustrators. Artists like @lisacongdon jumped on the chance. The trio now have more than 80 people who have contributed.

The plan was to post a #wordofthegay every day throughout Pride Month, but the response has been so overwhelming they hope the movement can continue beyond June.

"We have to sell and work on a lot of things we don't care about, it's nice to do something you're passionate about for a change," said Carter.

Commenting on the branding aspect, Cook added: "We designed for Instagram, so we wanted it to be simple but also unmistakably associated with Pride, most importantly it had to be square. Also, it needed flex so everyone could add their own spin to it, as this was people defining the word artistically themselves."