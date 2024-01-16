Gap Inc. puts its US media account in review

The Gap, Inc., the retail giant whose brands include Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, has launched a review of its U.S. media account, Campaign US has learned.

A Gap, Inc. spokesperson confirmed the media review in an emailed statement, adding that this “is one example of how [the company] is maintaining operational and financial rigor while enhancing capabilities that drive revenue and relevance in our pursuit of brand reinvigoration.”

According to a source with knowledge of the review, MediaLink is advising on the pitch.

According to data from R3, Omnicom’s PHD is the incumbent on Gap’s global media account, which it has held since 2010. The two have worked together since at least 2003 when Gap awarded PHD its U.S. TV buying business following a consolidation.

MediaLink declined to comment for this story. PHD did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

The review comes as The Gap Inc. looks to shift its approach to marketing and media spend. The company’s CEO Richard Dickson said in its Q3 2023 earnings call that it is looking to “up [its] game” in media and marketing, focusing on greater value for media spend “to derive greater efficiency and effectiveness.”

Elsewhere in the call, Dickson said Gap Inc. is focusing on driving more “creative, consistent, bold narrative breakthrough marketing, that will drive conversion and compelling customer reactions in our omnichannel presentation” and promised “more effective brand presentations and communications” in future earnings.

“When you look at our company history, we have legendary marketing, and I am very confident that we will again, it is a critical part of our reinvigoration work,” he said.

The review also comes as Gap recently paused its retail media ad unit, GPS Media, in March 2023 after one year of operating.

COMvergence estimates Gap’s 2023 U.S. media spend at $190 million.