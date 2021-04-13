Gaming platforms reactivate #PlayApartTogether campaign with World Health Organization

The gaming industry is recommitting to its effort to spread verified COVID-19 information to its users.

Over 80 global gaming companies have agreed to participate in the next phase of #PlayApartTogether, a campaign which launched a year ago in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO). The campaign aimed to share verified health information from the WHO on how to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and ventilation.

Partners including Ubisoft, Twitch, Zygna and ActivisionBlizzard created exclusive events, activities and rewards with the hashtag #PlayApartTogether to encourage users to adopt best practices for COVID-19 prevention. The companies also integrated messages created by the WHO into games, ad inventory and on their social channels.

Since it began, the campaign has been adopted by platforms across the digital entertainment space, including mobile, console and PC gamemakers, hardware companies, social media platforms, eSports companies, gaming streamers, universities, non-profits and consumer advocacy groups. Brands including Lenovo, PocketGems, NCSOFT and MobilityWare have also joined the effort.

“We’ve been awed by the response,” Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga, said. “By working together, we’re able to make a much more profound impact,”

In this next phase of the campaign, gaming platforms are critically focused on vaccine messaging and information.

“Messages [from 2020] are still very important, like wearing a mask and practicing safe social distancing,” Kim Said. “But new conversations about vaccine equity, efficacy and availability are also important.”