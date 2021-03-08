Gaming is huge. How can advertisers get involved?

Gaming has evolved into a multi-billion dollar industry projected to surpass $200 billion dollars by 2023.

The gaming industry has only grown since the onset of the pandemic, with nearly three million players globally in 2020.

According to a report released by Omnicom Group, Verizon has reported a 75% increase in gaming traffic, and Twitch saw a 195% increase in first time viewers since lockdowns began last year. Mobile games continue to grow fastest, with 40% of gamers playing on their smartphones.

Naturally, advertisers want in on the action as gaming becomes a dominant media channel this decade.

But how deeply an advertiser gets into a gaming campaign depends on their ambition into the space, said Phil Rowley, head of futures at Omnicom. For example, while simple display banners within a mobile game might work for some brands, others may want to go all in, like Verizon’s virtual Fortnite stadium and during the Super Bowl and Super Squares’ Super Bowl party on Twitch.

“The method of entry into [gaming] has to be aligned with the ambition,” Rowley said. “If you want a much more profound and deeper and interactive relationship with the gamer, you've got to be extremely careful to add real value and authenticity to what's going on in the game. Otherwise you'll get rejected.”

One way brands have sought to align with the gaming community is by leveraging influencers, for example by paying them to give brand shout outs. Other points of entry include virtual branding experiences within a gaming atmosphere, such as Minecraft or Roblox.

Gaming is now so pervasive that when considering a gaming audience, it's best to consider not if they are gamers, but which games they are spending their time with, Rowley said.

“Whether it's video, banners, audio or a physical product, there will be a place [for it] within gaming,” Rowley said. “[Advertisers [can] extend [their] social presence on Twitch and then start developing more integrated partnerships.”