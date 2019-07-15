GameStop doubles-down on brick and mortar with R/GA

The global high street’s mission to reinvent itself has just been given a major boost.

GameStop is doubling-down on its brick and mortar presence by partnering with global innovation design firm, R/GA, in a bid to strengthen its focus on creating unique in-store experiences. It’s part of a strategic move in re-affirming its place in the video gaming culture.

Frank Hamlin, chief customer officer at GameStop: "We’re on a journey to use our vast retail footprint to provide an engaging and well thought out experience that enhances our consumers’ gaming interests.

"Among its many strengths is R/GA’s ability to leverage consumer insights and technology to reimagine the experience our consumers can have in our physical space. Our investment in this partnership is the next stage of our transformation and growth strategy."

The partnership with R/GA’s Austin and Chicago teams, is part of GameStop’s broader business transformation strategy to evolve its efforts in cultivating innovative customer-centric opportunities to bring video game culture to life in every neighborhood.

GameStop’s renewed customer-first focus stems from qualitative and quantitative research led by the brand and R/GA that identified four major motivations gaming fans have for playing video games: immersion, achievement, creativity and community.

Together, the duo is developing and piloting new streamlined physical store concepts, introducing new ways for gamers to try new titles before they buy them, and giving stores a unique layout and purpose that appeal to gamers.

Ideas include store concepts that offer competitive sessions in home-grown e-Leagues to locations that sell strictly retro gaming software and hardware.

"GameStop has always had a role in the gaming ecosystem," said Candice Hahn, SVP, managing director at R/GA’s Austin office.

"We’re focused on filling the needs and desires of gamers, and amplifying the core assets of the business, to turn GameStop into a reimagined format for its consumer base of today and tomorrow."

According to the R/GA research, video games are no longer just a form of entertainment, but are a fundamental part of the fabric of a modern customer’s life.

This consumer believes gaming is the most immersive, most challenging, most creative and most inclusive form of entertainment and vibrant storytelling available, and in many cases is an important facet of their identity.

GameStop operates more than 5,700 stores across 14 countries.