Games appear to be advertisers' best option in mobile app arms race

Games are the way to reach consumers when it comes to IOS mobile apps, according to data compiled by Global App Testing.

The company reviewed 7,200 apps that have been in use since Apple's App Store was founded more than ten years ago, with just 500 apps.

According to the firm, the games category has the highest average star rating (4.5), as well as the highest average number of ratings (325,572).

Games also have the second-lowest average cost at $0.26, with only social media beating that at a cool $0.

Obviously these games are reaching a large audience, and at the same time performing well in the metrics that consumers care about -- namely review scores.

"Games are one of the cheapest categories we are likely to download, and consumers care about it too since it’s the category they’re most likely to rate," reads commentary from Global App Testing.

This provides ample opportunity for brands looking to attach their names to third party apps.

However, one drawback to the games category is the high average storage size of 275mb, which means that any marketer looking to advertise via a mobile game had better choose wisely since a consumer is unlikely to download too many at one time.

In fact, a majority of users (51 percent) still don’t download any apps in a given month according to a 2017 report from ComScore.

Interestingly, medical apps had the highest average price of all at $8.78, but the lowest average number of ratings -- suggesting that the audience seeking out and downloading such apps seem to be willing to pay more, but also much smaller, or not as willing to leave a review.

Some of the lowest reviewed app categories included catalogs, finance, and navigation, which all averaged 2.5-star reviews or lower.