Gamers are an untapped market, says Twitch

"Gaming is mainstream now and brands should take notice."

This was the main message from Twitch at New York Advertising Week on Monday.

Despite being the highest-grossing form of entertainment (by a factor of more than three), some brands still see gamers as younger and less diverse, with few advertising opportunities.

That couldn’t be less true, according to Twitch, the content streaming site best known for its gaming-related streams and its allowance for viewers to interact directly with streamers.

The $135 billion industry is increasingly diverse with a growing number of women flocking to video games at a faster rate than men.

Marketers that can break into the gamer demographic will find a diverse passionate crowd eager to participate, as evidenced by multiple brand campaigns launched on Twitch, where the audience was directly involved.

Advertising to gamers also means engaging sports fans, music fans, and everyone in between.

"Video games intersect with almost every form of media entertainment you can think of - musicians, like Snoop Dogg and Post Malone, broadcasting on Twitch, or the hundreds of athletes who stream on Twitch, as well," said Erin Joyce, client strategy lead, East Coast, at Twitch.

"Just the other day a 16-year-old kid won millions competing in a Fortnite tournament. It’s even intersected with fashion, and not just street fashion, high fashion," she added, referencing Louis Vuitton's recent partnership with League of Legends.

The highest-grossing media of all time is Grand Theft Auto V, which has made more than $6 billion since its launch off of a budget of $265 million, highlighting the importance of games as a form of mainstream entertainment.