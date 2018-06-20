Game, set, and match!

Communication (Outdoor)

Silver Lion: #WhatMakesGreat

Agency: OgilvyOne, London

Client: IBM



Sports announcers are usually entertaining. But let's be honest. They're not often much more insightful than your average armchair commentator. So when UK agency OgilvyOne and US-founded worldwide technology giant IBM worked together on the globally-recognised Wimbledon tennis championships, they used cutting-edge AI and data to make the ultimate pundit – Pundit Watson.

It’s incredible stuff. The world's first AI pundit was fed 22 years of sports commentary, 28 years of match statistics and hundreds of hours of archive footage. And his output was, frankly, phenomenal.

Pundit Watson found patterns in millions of intersecting data points, analysed what people were feeling on social media and even created psychological profiles that revealed things about players that even they didn't know.

But that wasn’t it. OgilvyOne also used Watson, 360-degree video and AR technology to give viewers an enhanced experience. And it created Fred Wimbledon, an AI assistant that became the helpful face of an app that helped visitors at the tournament.

#WhatMakesGreat for IBM at Wimbledon is a brilliant example of where AI tech meets outdoor and social-powered brand messaging. But as well as proving itself entertaining, useful and insightful from a consumer standpoint, IBM also got itself noticed by business leaders. That, very definitely, made the campaign a Wimbledon champion.

