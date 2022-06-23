Future of TV Measurement with Disney Advertising & Samba TV

Disney advertising has been leading the industry in adapting innovative new technologies and new approaches to measurement that empower advertisers to truly understand the entire consumer journey across every screen and platform in today’s fragmented media landscape. Samba TV has pioneered currency grade measurement and cross screen media activation for the past dozen years with its leading first party Connected TV measurement platform installed on 24 TV brands sold in more than 100 countries today. Join Disney Advertising SVP for audience modeling and data science Dana McGraw and Samba TV CEO and cofounder Ashwin Navin for a look into the future of TV measurement reshaping the advertising landscape today.