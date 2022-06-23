Future of TV Measurement with Disney Advertising & Samba TV

Added 4 hours ago
Headshots of Ashwin Navin, Dana McGraw and Alison Weissbrot

Disney's Dana McGraw and Samba's Ashwin Navin sit down at Cannes to discuss the future of TV measurement.

Disney advertising has been leading the industry in adapting innovative new technologies and new approaches to measurement that empower advertisers to truly understand the entire consumer journey across every screen and platform in today’s fragmented media landscape. Samba TV has pioneered currency grade measurement and cross screen media activation for the past dozen years with its leading first party Connected TV measurement platform installed on 24 TV brands sold in more than 100 countries today. Join Disney Advertising SVP for audience modeling and data science Dana McGraw and Samba TV CEO and cofounder Ashwin Navin for a look into the future of TV measurement reshaping the advertising landscape today. 

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US

Up next:

Tech Fix wordmark with memoji of Campaign US tech editor Jessica Heygate

Campaign’s Tech Fix: Dissecting this week's news and views

Clip art of diverse business professionals talking.

Movers & Shakers: The Brandtech Group, Fuse Create, Snipes, the Ukrainian Government and more

CGI render of an city skyline rising from a smartphone screen

Can Apple and Meta play nice in the metaverse?

Headshots of Barbara Poma, Maddy Park and Bridgett Floyd

Ad Council and R/GA depict the power of love in the face of tragedy in new film series