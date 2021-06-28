The future of health must be equitable, a podcast sponsored by Weber Shandwick

In the last year, longstanding gaps in global health systems have been exposed. Even as we emerge from the pandemic, the ripple effects of health disparities are felt in all corners of the healthcare system. Weber Shandwick’s Global Creative Lead for Health Peter Matheson Gay and Executive Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, United Minds (a Weber Shandwick Consultancy) Tai Wingfield, discuss the role organizations can play in driving progress to close health equity gaps – from changing internal culture to exercising creative and corporate muscle.