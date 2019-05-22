Fritos and Carry The Load team up to support U.S. military

Fritos is to produce nearly 22 million special bags to honor the sacrifices made by America’s war heroes.

It represents the total members who have served in the U.S. military (including active-duty) since records began.

In addition, the PepsiCo brand is donating $100,000 to Carry The Load to support its ongoing efforts to provide healing services via non-profit partners for the mind, body and soul of warriors.

"There are so many brave men and women who have answered the call to serve our country," said Sadira Furlow, VP of marketing, Frito-Lay North America.

"Paying tribute to these heroes is a longtime commitment for Frito-Lay, and we see this partnership with Carry The Load as an opportunity to inspire Americans to join us in honoring their sacrifice."

A digital campaign has been created with the help of R/GA Austin.

Fritos is inviting people to join in its mission of honoring our country’s heroic men and women. Now through to July 12, consumers across the nation can take part in the movement by donating to the cause, posting a photo of their salute on social media using "#FritosSalutes," or attending a local event that honors the nation’s heroes.

Stephen Holley, President and CEO of Carry The Load, said: "Every year, we look to provide Americans with more opportunities to partake in the important act of honoring and remembering our nation’s heroes, and this partnership with Fritos helps us better support those who answer the call to serve."