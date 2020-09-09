Freelance platform Fiverr refreshes brand image

Small business owners and the marketing people who help them are the heroes of a new campaign for Fiverr.

The freelance platform is launching an ad campaign, It Starts Here, and refreshed brand image that captures the urgency of rehauling a business during a time of shutdowns and careful rebirth.

The Fiverr spots depict real business owners in the midst of COVID-19 upheaval and how they pivoted with the help of its freelancers.

A furniture reseller, hydroponic farm and pizza restaurant are spotlighted in the campaign, filmed and produced by content-production studio Bindery. The spots were shot documentary style with the business owners telling their own stories as they move from their stores, desks, cars and laptops.

In one set of ads -- the campaign features 30- and 15-second pairings — the entrepreneurial moms running furniture reseller Patina & Co. go to Fiverr for help pivoting from storefront to e-commerce with digital marketing.

The guys running Slim + Husky’s, a small pizzeria chain, looked to product development for off-premise consumption, along with related packaging. A third spot looks at how Greener Roots Farms used a software developer to get the data it needed to understand business trends.

The spots are debuting on Hulu this week with plans to air afterwards on social media and OTT services from Comcast, Discovery, Fox News and Viacom. National TV spots will start to air next week

“Since COVID-19 forced the entire world into social and economic lockdown, every aspect of life and work has been upended,” said Gali Arnon, CMO at Fiverr, in a statement. “Digital transformation is no longer optional for small businesses, but a necessity needed to survive and thrive.”

In Fiverr’s Q2, it announced a 28% increase year-over-year in active buyers, aka small businesses in need of freelance services, signaling disruption in the marketplace and acceleration toward digital solutions. As businesses were in reinvention mode, freelance service providers were also finding haven at Fiverr as their careers have been disrupted.

A refreshed brand image by Koto is also rolling out. The Fiverr logo is transitioning from a serifed font to a simpler sans serif. The logo is also more dynamic, with the dot of the “i” in Fiverr playfully rolling to become a period.