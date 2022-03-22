Recovery is critical, but feels elusive right now.

For years, 72andSunny has worked to make recovery as attainable as possible for our people, from offering unlimited PTO, four weeks of paid holidays and six months primary new child care leave, to adopting an ongoing work from anywhere policy with no set in-office days.

We are constantly auditing what our people need most to rest and recover. As we spoke to our community grappling with and creating through the disruptions of the past two years, three words kept coming up.

Freedom. Flexibility. Recovery.

And rightfully so. Our people, like millions of others around the world, are re-evaluating their priorities and their lives.

It’s no secret the advertising industry asks a lot from people – even before 2020. Creativity, culture and business change rapidly. Those shifts take a toll on the people who make the adjustments in real time. Our people need time for inspiration, to rest and fill their cups so they can show up ready to tackle the dynamism of our industry.

So, starting in 2022, we decided to make some changes at 72andSunny to provide more freedom, flexibility and recovery for our people. Some of this was simply evolving the policies we already had in place. In other cases, we created new policies.

First, we are extending our flexible work policy into 2022 and beyond, offering our employees the flexibility, responsibility and accountability to work from where they can deliver at their best. We’re not requiring set office days, but rather agreeing on when is right to be in person together, and budgeting accordingly.

According to research from Economist Impact, at all seniority levels, workers with flexible arrangements that include at least three remote days per week report a more positive work-life balance and the highest level of satisfaction with their company’s plan for the future.

Second, we are changing our U.S. holiday calendar from four weeks of paid vacation to seven weeks in 2022. We know that when the full company is closed, more people can unplug. We’re adding these holidays to all client scopes of work moving forward.

Third, we’re keeping our unlimited PTO policy, but adding in three weeks of required PTO. To make it happen, we are hiring a recovery coordinator whose primary job is to help our employees plan for PTO, coordinate coverage and make sure they take it. We’re also working to expand these initiatives beyond North America.

Fourth, we’re auditing our benefits, improving them and adding new ones. We’re adding incremental paid leaves, such as six weeks of bereavement, six weeks of miscarriage leave and 12 weeks caretaker leave at 100% paid, and tiering from there. We are also extending our primary new child caretaker leave to 28 weeks and extending leave to 12 weeks for secondary new child caretakers.

I know we won’t be perfect in implementing all of this, but I also know if we don’t take big swings, we’ll never make progress. We’ll keep listening, learning and trying.

Freedom. Flexibility. Recovery. It’s non-negotiable, because it’s our people who count the most and are the reason our creativity wins.

Evin Shutt is CEO of 72andSunny.