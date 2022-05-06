Four Mother’s Day campaigns that are keeping it real with moms

Mother's Day is typically full of tropes, such as a bouquet of flowers or breakfast in bed.

But after the past two years of a pandemic which has been particularly difficult for mothers, moms are looking for a more authentic expression of gratitude.

Campaign US rounded up a few of our favorite campaigns ahead of Mother’s Day that speak to the true experience for many moms today — and acknowledge their struggles and triumphs.

DoorDash: The Memory Blooms

Flowers can be cliche, but they can also be sentimental. This year, DoorDash is promoting its flower delivery services by sending custom arrangements inspired by mothers’ old photos through TheMemoryBlooms.com. The food delivery chain is partnering with 3,000 florists nationwide to assemble the arrangements.

A two-minute film created by The Martin Agency and directed by Nina Meredith highlights the emotional connection flowers can bring when rooted in sentimental value through the eyes of Jayne Neal. “When I was growing up, somebody giving me flowers was one of the best things they could do for me, because they made me feel significant,” she says.

“Flowers can mean more when they come from a memorable moment,” said Paola Villatoro-Weir, senior copywriter at The Martin Agency. “For this campaign, we’re not so interested in creating ads but powerful and poignant storytelling.”

BSSP: To Every Mom

Independent agency Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) found inspiration this Mother’s Day inside its own walls. The agency created a video that it posted to its social channels featuring staff members talking about what their own mothers mean to them.

Cierra Moore, BSSP strategy director, narrates the script, which is inspired by her relationship with her mom.

Robyn Tenenbaum, BSSP creative director, said the goal was to strike a chord with people who may struggle with the day for any number of reasons.

“Maybe they’ve lost a baby, been trying for a baby, have an estranged relationship with their mom, or lost their mom. Maybe they adopted a child or were an adopted child. Maybe they sacrificed everything to have children; maybe they didn’t get the choice of whether to have children. I want them to feel like this is a day that can still celebrate and honor what they’ve gone through or experienced,” she said.

Billie: Take a Secret, Leave a Secret

Libraries have bookshelves stacked with books that offer varied opinions on what first-time mothers should expect. But they often miss the true nature of what it feels like to be a new mom.

Direct-to-consumer razor brand Billie wants to bring these stories to light. On Mother’s Day, the brand will ask its Instagram followers to share their new mom secrets via DMs, which will inspire a set of GIFs the brand will share with mothers across the country.

“This Mother’s Day, we wanted to shine a light on the untold truths of motherhood," siad Georgina Gooley, Co-Founder Billie. "All too often, women feel the pressure from a limited narrative of what it means to be a 'good' mom. We hope to help them feel seen and understood by showcasing the many imperfect realities of motherhood.”

Marshall Plan for Moms

Activist movement Marshall Plan for Moms teamed up with creative agency Fancy on a campaign that aims to alleviate the guilt and burnout working moms feel today. The video asks moms if they are suffering from guilt for doing “simple things like going to work, enjoying a night out, having alone time in the bathroom, getting a haircut, eating, sleeping, breathing?”

“Then you may be suffering from chronic mom guilt, because the system is broken,” the narrator says.

Reshma Saujani, founder of the Marshall Plan for Moms, said the private sector has an opportunity to step up and lead the nation on issues such as affordable childcare and paid maternal leave.

“Marshall Plan for Moms wanted to tap into a cultural moment known for celebrating moms toward their authentic experiences,” said Katie Keating, Fancy co-founder and co-chief creative officer. “We all know ‘Mom Guilt’ is real, but what we need to understand is it's not our fault, but that of our society. We need affordable childcare, paid family leave and equal pay for moms. What we need is a Marshall Plan for Moms.”