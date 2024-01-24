Foundation to Combat Antisemitism to advertise during Super Bowl LVIII

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) will take its message about ending Jewish hate to the Super Bowl.

The Robert Kraft-established foundation will continue its #StandUpToJewishHate campaign, initially launched in 2023, with a 30-second spot during CBS’ broadcast on Feb. 11.

The $25 million campaign, launched in March, inserted a small blue square into popular TV broadcasts and on social media to visually demonstrate the fact that Jews are on the receiving end of 60% of religious hate instances in the U.S., despite making up just 2.4% of the population.

The ad marks the first time FCAS is advertising during the Super Bowl. It comes amid rising antisemitism and Jewish hate crimes in the U.S. as Israel and Hamas continue to wage war in Gaza.

According to FCAS, 3,283 antisemitic incidents have been reported in the U.S. in the last three months, marking an increase of almost 400%. Antisemitism has spiked dramatically since Israel invaded Gaza following its attack on Israeli civilians on October 7.

Per a press release, the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign aims to “to inspire Americans of all backgrounds to be vocal upstanders for the Jewish community and to stand up against all forms of hate” — a message it will bring to the country’s largest sporting event.

The FCAS cited a Harris Poll survey from December that found Americans ages 18 to 34 do not believe antisemitism is a growing issue in the U.S. Additionally, in the past three months, Google searches for the phrase “Kill Jews” have increased by 1,800% and searches for “Hitler was right” increased by 122% globally.

The FCAS said it has identified 183 million posts related to antisemitism and Jewish culture in 2023, a 330% increase from 2022.

“With the horrific rise in Jewish hate and all hate across our nation, we must stand up and take urgent action now,” said Kraft in a statement. “For the first time, FCAS will air an emotive ad during the Super Bowl, football’s ultimate championship game that brings people of all backgrounds together, to showcase examples of how people can #StandUptoJewishHate and inspire more people to join the fight against all hate.”

Kraft, founder and CEO of The Kraft Group and owner of the New England Patriots, started FCAS in 2019 to address rising hate against Jews in the U.S.

FCAS’ is not the only ad related to religion that will air during Super Bowl LVIII.

Earlier this month, Campaign US broke the news that He Gets Us, a $100 million campaign from organization The Servant Foundation, plans to return to the Super Bowl this year to spread a message about restoring Christian faith and values among American youth.