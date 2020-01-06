Former WPP execs create digital transformation shop

Kenny Tomlin and Dan Khabie – both founding CEOs of well-known digital agencies within WPP – have teamed up to launch a company that will look to help clients transform digitally and develop new products.

The new firm, CourtAvenue, will look to help organizations improve their end-to-end digital experiences. Tomlin and Khabie named the company CourtAvenue after the first paved road in the U.S.

"This is about designing new models that maximize our clients’ interactions (both internally and externally), creating an efficient and time optimized ecosystem that supports their growth and future relevance," said Tomlin, who previously launched global digital agency Rockfish in 2006. The shop was acquired by WPP five years after its foundation.

Tomlin added: "I have been at the center of entrepreneurship and scaling large companies my entire career. CourtAvenue will effectively serve as the bridge between both."

CourtAvenue will work with clients on product development, digital investments and commerce, customer experiences and more. The company is also partnering with the likes of Acquia, Adobe and Salesforce to enhance the way clients design, develop and maintain integrated solutions that steamline their businesses.

"As cloud computing continues to evolve, so are the platforms intended to enable customer engagement and growth, resulting in a matrix of unconnected SaaS products and custom solutions," said Khabie, founder of Digitaria – now Mirum. The agency launched in 1997 and was bought by WPP in 2010.