Former We're Magnetic, Anomaly, A2G execs open brand experience shop

A new brand experience consultancy is in town and it’s focusing on helping brands define themselves at critical moments.

Grand, based in New York City, is led by Experience Director Brian Schultz, Creative Director Dave Clark and Managing Director Katie Holden.

Schultz most recently served as founder and chief experience officer at We’re Magnetic, and before that, he held leadership roles at R/GA and Crispin Porter + Bogusky. Clark previously served as an agency and brand consultant, and prior to that, he was creative director of innovations at Anomaly. He also helped launch the New York offices of 72andSunny and Mother. Holden was the former head of client strategy and management at A2G, working on brands like Citi, Nintendo and CBS. She also previously supported brand sponsorships at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Grand, according to Clark, is focused on "working with clients to realize their brand purpose while breaking some internet boundaries and shifting a few paradigms along the way."

The goal is to work with emerging and established brands and help them turn their challenges into projects with purpose and meaning.