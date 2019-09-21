Former Sysomos CMO Mark Young to lead marketing at GSTV

GSTV – formerly Gas Station TV – has hired industry veteran Mark Young to serve as its first CMO amid a major growth period for the national video network.

Young, who most recently worked with GSTV as a consultant on its go-to-market strategy for 18 month, previously served as the CMO of Sysomos. He also held senior marketing roles in the past at Microsoft Advertising and ClearChannel.

As CMO at GSTV, Young will lead all marketing, communications and creative for the company, including its in-house creative and content studio named Ignite.

Over the last year, GSTV has seen great momentum – from expanding its premium content partners with the likes of Chedder, ChiveTV, So Yummy, Blossom and LiveNation to launching Octane, its insights and analytics service.

According to the company, GSTV has 93 million monthly unique views; reaches one in three Americans per month; and receives more unique monthly users than Spotify. It also says that more people between 18 and 34 years old in the U.S. watch content on GSTV than go to Starbucks each month.

"I’m thrilled to join GSTV during a time when the company is experiencing tremendous momentum with its brand and agency clients," said Young in a statement.

He added: "Advertisers are seeking innovative solutions beyond traditional media buys to engage consumers and deliver on business outcomes, and its important our message and value as a true business partner stands out."