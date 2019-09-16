This former Publicis Sapient exec aims to fix broken industry

Industry veteran Gaston Legorburu is looking to shake up the industry with his new venture GlueIQ, a firm looks to bring more value to clients by working with them as a unit.

The shop, which has been developed over the last year, is already working with Fiat Chrysler, RBC Capital Markets, Norwegian Cruise Lines and more.

Legorburu, who previously served as chief strategist at Publicis Sapient, said he believes many of the models being used at agencies today are outdated. GlueIQ is looking to provide better experiences for both clients and agency talent.

"Our teams will deliver value by focusing client’s outcomes and the quality of the work instead of being distracted by the politics and finances of the big agency model," he said in a statement. "We are determined to transform our industry by getting back to basics. We’ve fixed the value equation. Don’t you think working with a creative partner should make good business sense for clients again?"

The shop has a number of creative, strategy and media execs on the team, including founding partner Matt Kujawa and Marguerite Conde, a skilled marketing strategist.

Kujawa said GlueIQ believes it has the solution for adland’s big problem: "The industry is broken, and clients struggle to see the value they’re getting from their agency partners. This is most evident in the hypergrowth of in-house creative teams and talent platforms. We need to work with our clients, not for them. That means blurring the lines between teams and responsibilities to work together as a single unit."