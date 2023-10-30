Former Giants linebacker Carl Banks to headline Campaign Convene conference

Carl Banks, president of G-III Sports and former NFL linebacker, will headline Campaign’s flagship U.S. conference, taking place in New York City on Feb. 27.

Banks has been president of G-III Sports for the past 20 years, a division of G-III Apparel Group that’s one of the top licensees of men’s and women’s apparel for the NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB, as well as college and university leagues.

Prior to his business career, Banks played professional football for 12 seasons. He played the majority of his career for the New York Giants, and he was a key member of the teams that won Super Bowls XXI and XXV. Banks is a member of the New York Giants Ring of Honor and the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team.

Banks, who hails from Flint, Michigan, and played for the Michigan State University Spartans, kept one eye focused on a post-NFL career in business and fashion throughout his playing days.

“I began preparing for the end of my football career on the first day of my football career,” he said in a 2002 article. “When I walked out of football, I walked into my business career.”

In this discussion, Banks will sit down with Campaign US editor-in-chief Alison Weissbrot to discuss the common lessons he’s learned in his career in both sports and business, as well as how consumer trends are evolving both sectors.

“In sports and in business, preparation is essential so you can take advantage of fleeting

opportunities. Finding solutions rather than fixating on problems helps you deal with rapidly

changing situations. Having the right people in the right places and being able to manage

diverse personalities multiplies your strength. And communicating in the right cadence keeps

everyone focused on a common goal,” he said in a statement.

Convene: Creativity Converged is Campaign US’ inaugural conference taking place in New York City on Feb. 27. The interactive conference will engage attendees around the dynamic theme of the merging of creativity, technology and business.

In addition to hearing from experts about how to navigate emerging technologies and trends in creative services, attendees will gain hands-on experience creating such work in a pitch competition that will take place throughout the conference. Attendees will work in small groups on a brief for a major brand, using a specific platform and a generative AI tool. The winner, determined at a pitch competition at the end of the day, will be up for a prize.

Stay tuned for more speaker updates on the agenda, which you can browse here.

