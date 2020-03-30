Former Droga5 creative eases adland's mind with yoga track

Industry veteran Michael Raso has created a custom meditation track for those searching for inner peace during these trying times.

Raso, who has worked at the likes of Droga5 McCann and Ogilvy, created the 14 minute and 44-second piece, titled "Meditate on This," which features the mantra, Aham Brahmasmi repeated 108 times.

The chant is meant to help one maintain one’s sense of mind and spirituality -- a necessity during the current period of turmoil and uncertainty.

According to Raso: "You don’t need to do anything else besides set aside 15 minutes of your day. The sound of the mantra will do all the work.

"During the last two weeks, I focused on one particular mantra to help me deal with these uncertain times. It helped. So, I stopped thinking about myself, and started to think about others dealing with massive amounts of stress."

He worked alongside conscious media producer Tatyanna Wright, mantra expert at the Sattva Academy in India, Annemarie Brown, and music experts, JSM, in New York to create the track.

The mantra was recorded in India and composed in New York.