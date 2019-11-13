Former BBH NY chief exec Anthony Romano joins Wunderman Thompson

A year after leaving his post as CEO of BBH New York, Anthony Romano is joining Wunderman Thompson as the president of its Minneapolis office.

In the role, which is effective immediately, Romano will oversee 200 staffers across the WPP agency’s Wunderman Thompson and Mirum offices in Minneapolis. Romano, who previously spent eight years of his career in Minneapolis, is reporting to Ian Sohn, CEO of Wunderman Thompson Central.

"For me, this is a special sort of homecoming," said Romano in a statement. "To return to the city I love, where I started my agency career, and to do so with an agency I’ve always admired for its ability to innovate at the intersection of data, technology and creativity, is the perfect next chapter. I’m proud to be joining such a highly skilled and passionate team."

During the last six months of his leadership at BBH NY, the agency won eight new accounts, which set it up for its first year of double-digit growth since 2014.

Shane Atchison, CEO, Wunderman Thompson North America, said in a statement: "Anthony’s a driver—he’s grown some of the world’s biggest brands. We’re building something special in Minneapolis and Anthony is the perfect addition to accelerate that growth. His experience will benefit our team in the region and beyond."

Romano, one of Campaign US’ 2018 Digital 40 Over 40 honorees, spent three years at R/GA prior to BBH, where he oversaw one of the largest integrated teams in New York and the agency’s largest revenue portfolio.

Before that, he was the as global head of agency growth at AOL. He also held senior posts at Publicis New York and Carmichael Lynch in Minneapolis.