Former AT&T Brand Chief Fiona Carter heads to Goldman Sachs to lead marketing

Fiona Carter, who stepped down from her role as chief brand officer of AT&T last week, is joining Goldman Sachs as CMO, effective September 1.

Carter will join the company’s executive officer as a partner and will report to Goldman Sachs President and COO John Waldron.

In addition to overseeing brand marketing, content and Goldman Sachs’ digital strategy around the world, Carter will collaborate with other businesses within the firm to amplify its "One Goldman Sachs" approach.

Carter, who joined AT&T at the end of 2015 after serving as chief operating officer at Omnicom's Diversified Agency Services network, has been a beacon of light for female equality and diversity in the industry.

During her tenure at AT&T, Carter led the company’s role in the ANA’s #SeeHer campaign, which looks to improve the portrayal of women and girls in the media. For the last three years, AT&T has also teamed up with the Tribeca Film Festival to host the "AT&T Presents: Untold Stories" film competition, aimed at advancing diversity and inclusion in the film industry.

Before her role at Omnicom, Carter was the executive-VP at advertising agency BBDO New York. She also previously held leadership roles at Faith Popcorn’s BrainReserve, D’Arcy New York and Lowe Lintas and Bates.