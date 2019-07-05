Ford focuses on 'Human Power' in new Argentina campaign

"We should top talking about horsepower."

The new Ford film from BBDO Argentina highlights the incredible strength and fervor of humans, shifting the focus from the vehicles themselves to its passengers and drivers.

"Ford is changing the way we communicate, focusing more on people, on the emotional connection they have with the brand. As we continue to think of mobility as one of the keys to human progress, we have to think about the way in which we can help people to enhance their goals in life," said Sebastián Tourón, south group marketing manager at Ford, via email.

FORD XL V9 Eng from BBDO argentina on Vimeo.

This is the first work from BBDO Argentina for the automaker.

"We are very excited about this first job that is the result of an effort that began many months ago, in which we worked side by side with Ford team in the construction of the new era of the brand," said Denise Orman, COO of BBDO Argentina. "We got involved in a job that included getting deep into the business, the values and the future of the brand."

BBDO Argentina Executive Creative Directors Joaquín Campins and Christian Rosli both said the concept of the film is to "celebrate human strength in all its expressions."