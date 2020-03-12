Ford, Amazon, Taco Bell and others join OpenAP's Advertiser Advisory Board

OpenAP, which is dedicated to enhancing audience-based campaigns in TV, has created an Advertiser Advisory Board, bringing together top executives from both marketers and media agencies.

Board members were selected based on their contributions to advanced advertising, as well as their objectives around helping to evolve the way ads are bought and sold on TV.

From the likes of Taco Bell and Ford to GroupM and Omnicom Media Group, the board is stacked with senior-level executives, who will look to advance OpenAP Market - the marketplace that launched in October to provide premium video advertising inventory and unified audience-based buying across digital and linear television programming.

"Since our inception OpenAP has built technology and services on top of publisher-optimized deals, and we’ve made incredible progress driving consensus in both standardizing and simplifying the buying experience. We believe this is only the first step toward a better future for television, and our advertiser partners are key to the journey," said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP, in a statement.

He added: "With OpenAP serving as the buy- and sell-side connector, the charter of our inaugural advisory board will be to fuel more action across the media ecosystem through greater collaboration, increased transparency, and sophistication of buying that benefits all parties. We’re humbled to be joined by this prestigious group and confident that together we’ll spark the change needed to really move our industry forward."

See all of OpenAP’s inaugural Advertiser Advisory Board Members below.