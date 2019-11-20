Food Network launches streaming service with live cooking classes

Food Network has thrown its chef’s hat into the streaming arena with its a new app.

Described as the company's biggest direct-to-consumer streaming play to date, Food Network Kitchen will feature live and on-demand interactive cooking classes designed to be educational and functional, taking the streaming battle from couch to kitchen.

Chefs including Bobby Flay, Ina Garten, Sunny Anderson, Dan Langan, and Guy Fieri will feature in classes across all streaming devices, alongside a collaboration with Amazon which will allow voice integration on all Amazon devices.

Despite being a streaming service which is ultimately about convenience for the end-user, the service will also bring back appointment viewing, with its live classes streaming at certain points throughout the week, although on-demand classes will always be available.

The app will also allow users to save and organize more than 80,000 recipes as well as order groceries for delivery for every class and recipe.

The app is designed to entice those who love food, to appreciate a love of cooking as well seeing as only 10 percent of consumers love to cook, while 45 percent hate it and 45 percent are lukewarm about it, according to data from Harvard Business Review.

The network’s campaign to promote the launch of the service, which was done by Mekanism, features vibrant colorful depictions of the kitchen and invites you to jump in and explore, imploring you to push all the buttons and break out the 27 toasters you got for your wedding.