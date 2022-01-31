Folgers introduces itself to a new generation of coffee drinkers

Folgers is reintroducing itself to a new generation of coffee drinkers with an edgy new ad campaign, released Monday.

People know the iconic coffee brand, launched in 1850, as the “best part of waking up.” but the J.M. Smucker Co. brand wanted to define exactly why that is. In the new spot, created by Publicis’ PSOne, Folgers sheds its traditional skin to unveil a cooler attitude.

The clip begins with a woman reaching for Folgers at the grocery store while the famous Folgers’ jingle, “The Best Part of Waking Up,” which first debuted in 1984, plays in the background.

A couple gives her a judgemental look before she throws multiple canisters into her cart and runs down the aisle. The following clips show a barber fueling up at his shop, employees working hard at a Folgers manufacturing facility and a man grabbing a cup of coffee at a diner.

The spot ends in the streets of New Orleans, where NOLA-born musician Trombone Shorty leads a brass band.

“Allow us to reintroduce ourselves,” the tagline reads. “Proudly roasted in our hometown of New Orleans.”

The clip is set to the song “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett, which sets the tone for the energetic, rule-breaking vibe of Folgers drinkers. In one clip, a woman is singing along to the song in her car, which catches the eye of a group of motorcyclists.

“[The song] was a fun and disruptive way to get this story out about what makes Folgers such good coffee,” said Erica Roberts, chief creative officer, PSOne.

It’s also the first time in recent years that Folgers has tapped into its New Orleans roots. In addition to Shorty, the spot features other New Orleans natives, including Folgers employees.

“Authenticity is a huge sense of pride for the brand,” said Roberts. “It's exciting to take a story that's always been there and finally tell it.”

Folgers wanted to connect with a new generation of coffee drinkers, who view coffee differently than coffee lovers before them.

“Our coffee is not just a daily ritual,” said Roberts. “We are the Starbucks generation. It’s artisanal. The perception of Folgers is a bit dated, informed by experience with what their parents or grandparents drank. They don’t have a more recent sort of connection [until now].”

The campaign will air on TV, online video, digital display and streaming audio. There will also be a social component with Folgers drinkers encouraged to share their love for the brand using the hashtag #DamnRightItsFolgers.