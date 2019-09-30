FMG hires communications veteran Andrew Lipman as CMO

Future Media Group (FMG) has hired Andrew Lipman, former global communications director for Cadillac, as its chief marketing officer, overseeing all brands, including W Magazine, Surface Magazine and Watch Journal.

Lipman, who has focused the majority of his career in the luxury space, will help FMG develop a global marketing strategy for its entire portfolio.

"After a 20 year career in marketing and communications both on the agency and brand side, I’ve had the opportunity to work to with some of the most progressive, forward leaning companies," Lipman told Campaign US.

He added: "My passion for luxury brands has driven many of my career choices. Joining Future Media Group provides me an exciting opportunity to remain focused on the world of luxury from a completely different perspective. The publishing world is undergoing an incredible transformation and I believe that FMG will be at the forefront of driving that change and I am incredibly excited to join this dynamic team."

In his most recent role at Cadillac, Lipman spent four years invigorating the car brand and developing a global comms team.

Before that, Lipman led U.S. communications and strategy for Audi of America. He also previously worked on the agency side of the business for half of his career.

Marc Lotenberg, CEO of Future Media Group, said in a statement that the company realized through its recent stage of growth that it needed "a seasoned marketing and communications executive with a laser focus and deep understanding of the luxury industry."