Florida man.

You may know him as the guy raising goat children, or that bloke who had sex in the back of a police car after getting arrested (both, sadly, real news stories over the past week).

But the infamous character has been reprised for a more serious role to highlight the global climate strike.

"Save Florida Man" is a campaign from the kooky creatives other at JOAN and m ss ng p eces for the Potential Energy Coalition that shines a light on the most vulnerable part of the U.S. when it comes to the impact of climate change.

"Getting people to pay attention to climate change is an extremely hard marketing challenge," said John Marshall, CEO, Potential Energy Coalition. "Potential Energy Coalition is launching a broad and diverse range of work to tackle this challenge. We are so blessed to have brilliant creatives like JOAN and m ss ng p eces to come up with new and compelling angles."

In a comedic video, Florida Man urges viewers to join the global climate strikes on September 20 before his kind becomes extinct.

To drive the point home, the team reached out to a genuine Florida Man, Robby Stratton, to reenact the infamous gator assisted beer run that launched him into the annals of Florida Man fame, minus the real alligator of course.

"The classic images of climate change are of icebergs melting and emaciated polar bears," said JOAN Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Jaime Robinson. "The reality is the problem is hitting way, way closer to home. If you want to save something, save Florida -- and its majestic, crazy-ass native species, the Florida Man."

Ari Kuschnir, founder and managing partner at m ss ng p eces, added: "The Global Climate Strike has real momentum and, as we’ve done in the past, we wanted to contribute our skillset to one of the most pressing issues of our time. Our director Jason Jeffrey jumped on this right away and made something special in a short amount of time - now we strike."