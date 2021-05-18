Flipping the script: creative agency SuperHeroes calls on brands to make client pitches

Brands: it's time for a taste of your own medicine.

Independent creative agency SuperHeroes New York has invited brands to pitch them to be their agency of record in a call to action launched Wednesday.

The Client Pitch flips the traditional pitch process on its head by asking brands to submit an explanation of why they want to work with SuperHeroes as their agency of record. SuperHeroes will evaluate the submissions and select four clients to pitch the agency to run their account.

SuperHeroes will evaluate each brand on a non-traditional score sheet and pay a pitch fee. Fees will be put towards a $500 donation to NoKidHungry.org.

The campaign is part of SuperHeroes’ efforts to work with brands that reflect the company mission of “saving the world from boring advertising,” said founder and ECD Rogier Vijverberg.

“To be able to save the world from boring advertising, what we really need is brave clients,” he said. “So for us, the topic of who the best client to work with is in order for us to be able to fulfill our mission is a really important one.”

The idea for the client pitch emerged when SuperHeroes started receiving a number of requests it couldn’t fulfill due to the time-consuming nature of client pitches.

“It's a strange idea to have brands pitch an agency, but of course, that's also where we [believe] this has an edge,” Vijverberg said. “We are a small [agency] and have a really scrappy way of working.”

The deadline for brands to apply is May 25. While Vijverberg said the initiative is experimental and does not expect this to become the agency’s usual way of working with clients, he noted he hopes similar initiatives can become normalized within the industry.