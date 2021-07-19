Flex taps unlikely allies for menstrual product campaign

Gender-neutral menstrual product company Flex, which sells menstrual cups and pouches, gathered a group of unusual spokespeople to talk about periods in a campaign launched on Monday.

Led by creative agency VIA, Flex’s first broadcast campaign features three 15-second spots that include spokespeople outside of the typical period consumer talking about what’s typically a taboo topic. An elderly aunt, for example, discusses period sex; a father of three goes fishing when his daughters go through changes; and a woman that is uncomfortable with private parts discusses Flex’s products.

The ad aims to break stigmas about who can and should be able to talk about period care, said Bobby Hershfield, chief creative officer at VIA.

“We thought, wouldn't it be interesting if men over 70 started speaking on behalf of this brand and this product?” he said. “Maybe it could convince others to do it because anyone should be able to talk about period care.”

The creative aims to defy expectations about what the typical menstrual product commercial should look like, said Leeann Leahy, chief executive officer at VIA.

The commercials, which will run throughout the summer on TV and digital, are part of Flex’s efforts to expand its marketing strategy beyond social media. In addition to the spots, Flex will be advertising on its social platforms and via email.

“We are hopeful that we can change culture and change conversations by helping people feel more open and comfortable to talk about periods,” said Lauren Wang, founder and chief executive officer at The Flex Company.

Flex products also include biodegradable wipes and hygienic foam wash.