Flaviar flips the holiday script with half-assed gift campaign

Even those with bad taste can now pretend to be last-minute holiday pros with Flaviar’s new half-assed collection.

The campaign from BBH promises a memorable gift-giving experience by disguising kitschy holiday items, such as an ugly pair of socks, as an access key to a $300 Flaviar annual membership, which includes four premium bottle selections, four tasting boxes, access to exclusive releases and more.

Each item from the collection is imprinted with a code that allows access to the membership, elevating the giver from holiday zero to hero in an instant.

The hardest part will be making sure that your boss doesn’t throw out that snowman tie you got him before you make your big reveal, so act fast.

The campaign will culminate with a pop-up activation in New York’s Bryant Park during the holiday market on Friday, Dec. 6 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, where a booth will showcase a variety of half-assed gift options for sale.