Fiverr launches politics store ahead of 2020 elections

Fiverr has launched a store for politics ahead of the 2020 elections.

The online marketplace for freelance services is offering nearly 100 curated services focused specifically on the needs of politicians and political campaigns.

Its politics store provides consultants the opportunity to purchase quality services from U.S. based freelancers skilled in disciplines like political advertising and branding, speechwriting, video and animation and voiceover.

Brent Messenger, vice president of public policy and community at Fiverr, said: "The marketing needs of political campaigns are massive, with both incumbents and first-time candidates working harder than ever to cut through the noise and connect with voters. To stay relevant and in touch in the always-on world of modern politics, campaigns need the support of talented people who are available on-demand."

From local council members to President of the United States, there are more than five hundred thousand elected officials in the U.S., all of them with their own unique needs.

During the 2018 midterms, spending by political campaigns totaled almost $6 billion and it is projected that the 2020 Presidential elections will top $10 billion in spend, with 30 percent expected to go towards digital marketing.

"In order to stand a chance in today’s political environment, campaigns and their leaders need to be more agile and flexible than ever before," said Michael Ceraso, co-founder of Winning Margins, a company that partners with under-resourced Democratic state parties and candidates.

Ceraso, who is also the former New Hampshire state director for Pete Buttigieg’s (D) 2020 presidential campaign as well as the former California state director for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, continued: "Sellers on Fiverr have been invaluable to the candidates that I work for because they are effective at moving quickly and at the same time delivering quality work. I have used Fiverr for everything from graphic artwork to copy editors. With the new Politics store, I am excited to see them adding more talent to the platform and making the experience easier and even more efficient than it already is."