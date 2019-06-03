Five speakers not to miss on the Cannes fringe

Connected TV is thriving – but it’s only getting started.

Research by Magna and IPG Media Lab shows connected TV ads outperform those of linear TV with a 3.8 times higher retention rate. Consumers in the study preferred these ads for their variety (72% compared with 47% for linear TV), availability (79% for CTV versus 43% linear TV) and as a way to avoid over exposure (43% compared with 20% linear TV).

Innovid is hosting some of the industry’s greatest minds at Cannes Lions to explore how brands can push the opportunities further.

"The Future of TV is Now" is a half-day session on Wednesday 19 June. Industry pioneers from media, marketing, advertising and technology are coming together to share ideas and exchange solutions for mastering connected TV.

"‘The Future of TV is Now’ is a gathering designed to connect CEOs, CMOs, media and advertising leaders from companies at the forefront of this technology and strategy," said Zvika Netter, Innovid’s CEO and co-founder.

"Innovid acts as a connector in this space and we saw a unique opportunity to bring together our partners – across brands, agencies, and publishers – to educate and inspire at Cannes. The growth and importance of Connected TV is undeniable yet it remains a complex mystery to many. Our event offers insider insights and guidance from industry leaders betting big on Connected TV."

Attendees can expect to find answers on how to build better TV experiences, deliver personalization at scale, build creative work for the connected living room and effectively measure the medium.

Here are five speakers you mustn’t miss:

1. Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman, S4

With S4 Capital Sir Martin Sorrell is building a new age digital advertising and marketing services platform for global, multi-national, regional, local and millennial-driven clients.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million shell company in 1985 into the world’s largest advertising and marketing services company with a market capitalization of over £16 billion, revenues of over £15 billion, profits of approximately £2 billion and over 200,000 people in 113 countries.

2. Erin Bevington, general manager, global media and agency management, Microsoft

Erin Bevington leads a centralized practice that oversees paid media efforts across all Microsoft brands.

She also manages the global creative and media AOR relationships where she is accountable for the financial and relationship health of Microsoft’s largest agency engagements.

3. Randy Freer, CEO, Hulu

As CEO of Hulu Randy Freer leads the premium streaming service offering live and on-demand TV and movies, with and without commercials, both in and outside the home.

Under Freer’s leadership, Hulu has increased its customer base to more than 28 million customers, surpassed $1.5 billion in advertising revenue and established the fastest-growing live TV streaming service in the U.S.

4. Kim Kadlec, SVP, global marketing Visa

Kim joined Visa in 2016 as the senior vice president of global marketing. Ms. Kadlec joins Visa from Publicis Groupe, where she was the President, Global Solutions.

In her current role at Visa, Kadlec is responsible for shaping the strategy across multiple marketing platforms, including advertising agencies and content centers of excellence, data and tech, and visa.com, creating assets, programmes and capabilities to drive the success of Visa’s global efforts.

5. Katie Couric, award-winning journalist, co-founder SU2C and founder Katie Couric Media

Katie Couric is an award- winning journalist, producer, New York Times bestselling author, cancer awareness campaigner, podcast host and documentary filmmaker. She was co-anchor of the Today Show on NBC for 15 years before going to CBS and becoming the first woman anchor of a nightly news broadcast.

After CBS, Katie became the global news anchor at Yahoo News, where she interviewed prominent political and cultural figures as well as covering breaking news. In 2015, Katie founded Katie Couric Media, a production company committed to creating smart, trustworthy, relatable content and tell stories that need to be in the public eye.

