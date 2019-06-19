Five-ish questions in Cannes: Uber's Paulie Dery

Most of you know him as the humble managing director of business development at R/GA.

But meet Dave Edwards' slightly more exotic alter ego, Weather Edwards.

He’s partnered with Campaign US to bring you five-ish not-so-important questions from Cannes-goers every day.

See what Paulie Dery, executive creative director of Uber, has to say.

What are you most excited about at Cannes this year? To really get everyone’s understanding and as much info as possible on the in-house agency debate. We need to understand how that’s going to play out and how to do that better. Running an in-house agency myself, I’m fascinated to hear where everyone’s heads are at and what learnings we can get to make that a stronger function.

Who’s the most interesting person that you’ve met so far? Nick Law.

Any sunscreen strategy? It’s a lack of sunscreen strategy that I have.

What’s the most essential thing you’ve packed in your suitcase? I have an enormous amount of battery packs.

How many glasses of rose do you expect to drink here? Oh god, if we just go mathematical on the last 24 hours, it’s probably a larger number than I’ll admit to the world.