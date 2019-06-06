Fishbowl and The 3% Movement launch 'Pledge for Pay Equity'

Community app Fishbowl and The 3% Movement, a driver of gender equality, diversity and inclusion in adland, have joined forces to solve a big problem in the advertising industry: Pay equity.

Only 18 percent of women in believe their agencies are committed equal pay between male and female employees, according to a recent Fishbowl poll. That’s just unacceptable.

Fishbowl, which reaches more than 40 percent of advertising professionals at agencies across the U.S., and The 3% Movement are celebrating the 18 agencies that have already signed onto their new Pledge for Pay Equity initiative.

The agencies include: Agency Zero, Arnold, BBH, Campbell Ewald, Deutsch, Eleven, FCB, Forsman & Bodenfors, Giant Spoon, Golin, Havas, The Martin Agency, Mekanism, MullenLowe, Possible, Swift, Vladimir Jones and Zambezi.

Agencies that have taken the pledge now have a custom badge on their company profiles within the Fishbowl app and companies search page. The icon, which will be featured next to each participating agency on the Fishbowl feed, aims to help industry professionals identify agencies focused on gender equality and inclusion.

"Our consulting work with a variety of agencies across the industry shows that transparency is a powerful force, with the potential to create trust, loyalty and high levels of engagement," said Amanda Enayati, head of culture innovation at 3%, in a statement

She added: "Companies extol their purpose, values and culture, but pay equity -- or its absence -- speaks volumes about the realities of that culture. And pay equity provides a tangible way to put action behind words and intentions."

Fishbowl CEO and co-founder Matt Sunbulli, said in a statement that the open and transparent conversations taking place on the app are helping drive change within the industry.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with The 3% Movement to bring awareness to those agencies who have pledged equal pay and are breaking the glass ceiling for female advertising professionals. We hope this is the first of many opportunities where we can collaborate to empower women in the workplace," said Sunbulli.