Firstborn creates Ruth Bader Ginsburg WebAR experience

What better way to recognize National Voter Registration Day than with a fun WebAR experience featuring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

The platform, created by Firstborn, allows users to watch and interact with a pocket-sized version of the gender equality advocate while she fights for our rights. Users can help her stay strong and keep kicking ass through various exercises.

To keep it simple and easy, there’s no need to download and app or can a code to get involved with little RBG. The AR experience can be accessed on mobile devices or web browsers by visiting www.rbgforgood.com.

And to tie in National Voter Registration Day, users can sign up to vote directly on the site through a partnership with Rock the Vote.

Firstborn also plans on releasing an open-source toolkit about the WebAR content so that other developers can learn how to make their own experiences that aren’t linked to downloading apps or scanning images. The agency is no stranger to AR experiences, having launched its own AR app, Gruesome Gotham, in 2017, as well as branded AR expeirneces for the likes of Gatorade, Chevron and United Technologies.