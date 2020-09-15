First Look: NYC’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority debuts artful pro-mask campaign

With New Yorkers slowly returning to mass transit, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has launched “The State of Respect,” a campaign designed to promote masking across the system. For the pro bono effort, ad agency Conquistadors asked 12 artists to reimagine the map of New York State in mask form.

The campaign’s debut coincided with a regulation requiring all public transit passengers to wear a mask or face a $50 fine. The MTA recently announced that mask usage across the system exceeds 90%.

The ads will be displayed in 8,000 locations across the city and state.