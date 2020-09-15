First comes love, then comes marriage (or not)

In part one of this two-part series of ads for Oral B by Saatchi & Saatchi (Thailand and Singapore), a couple falls in love... No, scratch that. In part one, above, a woman falls into some kind of spell upon seeing a man's blinding-white choppers, instantly offering the gentleman her hand—and her womb(!). In part two, below, the fellow leaves the bride-to-be at the altar because he's lured away by another lady with—you guessed it—impossibly clean dentition.
Ad Nut is oddly comforted that no matter what else happens in the world, ads for dental-cleaning products never change much. For example, Ad Nut can't help noticing that this campaign carries the hashtag 'White is great', and that the words 'white power' actually appear on the screen at one point. Those terms would be, as they say, 'problematic' outside of this specific context these days. But they're totally fine in the artificial world where white teeth still have seemingly limitless power to control people's emotions and actions.
- Campaign Name: White is Great
- Title: Dating / Wedding
- Client: P&G
- Product/Service: Oral B 3D White
