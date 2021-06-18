Finding the bright side of virtual internships

Real Chemistry has kicked off its 2021 summer internship program. This year, after receiving more than 7,000 applications and conducting over 230 interviews, the San Francisco-headquartered healthcare marketing specialist agency is hosting its largest program with a class of 83 interns, double its usual size. The 10-week program is 100% remote.

Recently rebranded from W2O, Real Chemistry posted $360 million in revenue last year, up 62% from the year prior. But those strong numbers didn’t stop the agency from canceling its internship program last year due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 upended many internships last summer. All of the executives interviewed agree that internships are important professional learning experiences that provide hands-on experience. In the PR industry, interns get exposure to client-facing billable work and real-world tasks to develop as professionals.

Emerging from the pandemic, companies have different views on virtual internships. They’re also taking measures to ensure they’re bringing in a diverse group of interns.

Shannon McIntee, Real Chemistry’s talent growth manager, points to strategic strengths in returning to a virtual internship program.

“Created specifically for a virtual experience, it opened the program up to a far wider swath of individuals, giving more people the opportunity to participate,” she says.

The program provides a more holistic picture of Real Chemistry, showing how various pieces of the agency interlock together, McIntee explains. Instead of being assigned to specific offices, the virtual program gives a broader exposure to opportunities throughout the company that match interns’ skill sets and interests. The interns are working across the communications, technology, marketing, creative, advertising and operations teams.

Real Chemistry’s interns are upper-level students or recent graduates, with 39% having received their college degrees. Bringing on diverse candidates is also a priority, with 37% of this year’s interns self-identifying as BIPOC. The agency also organizes diversity training for managers, educational lunches and resource groups offering support.

In-house, Goldman Sachs hosts an all-virtual program for its 2,800 global interns. This year, the multinational investment bank and financial services company again has roughly the same number of interns. But this year, the program is fully in-person, where possible.

“We know from experience that our culture of collaboration, innovation and apprenticeship thrives when people come together,” says a Goldman spokesperson. “We want to ensure our interns have the opportunity to live our culture first-hand and forge close bonds with their colleagues.”

Merritt Group, a strategic communications shop in McClean, Virginia, has one intern per season or semester. The firm is maintaining its remote internship program, which Cara Mesessa, an account supervisor in the security practice, designed last year in response to COVID-19.

Similar to Real Chemistry, she underlines how the firm’s remote program expands the pool of interns to interview and hire. Plus, teleworking can save interns money on relocation, rent and commuting expenses.

As emerging tech, cybersecurity, healthcare tech and government IT are its core competencies, Merritt Group embraced the technology necessitated by the pandemic.

Neeka Eghbali, now an account executive in the security practice, interned at Merritt Group in the summer of 2018. The experience validated her decision to pursue a career in communications.

She acknowledges a downside of not being able to get together in-person for happy hours or volunteering activities, but Eghbali emphasizes that Merritt Group fosters camaraderie with virtual events such as cocktail-making and art classes and a benefit concert.

Last year, Spotify’s program with 164 global interns (84 in EMEA and Asia-Pacific, 80 in the Americas) was 100% virtual.

“We were still able to give the students an incredible experience -- the Spotify way,” says LaShanti Jenkins, global head of early career pipeline programs. “This summer, we’re welcoming 167 interns to the band, a record number for our virtual program.” They were selected from 115,000 applications.

The internships will remain fully remote until offices reopen, which is being determined on a location-by-location basis.

Spotify’s DEI programming includes a speaker series with diverse executives and DEI leaders from the company. The internships are part of the music streaming and media company’s inclusive hiring efforts.

“[A]s of the end of December 2020, representation of Black Spotifiers in the U.S. increased to 8.3%,” says Jenkins. She points out that 7.2% were at the leadership level by the end of December 2020.

She comments that internships give the company a snapshot of the workforce as it expands with multicultural individuals with multidimensional experiences.

BCW began its internship program in the 1960s. In 2020, it was conducted remotely in the U.S. for 16 seniors and recent college graduates.

“[I]t ran exactly as it would have in any year--only virtually,” says Brooke Hovey, president of North America and global chief growth officer.

This summer, the program remains virtual. Twenty-two students are supporting BCW’s client work and new business growth, with BCW professionals across North America. Most interns are not located in the same city as the market for which they are working. If interns are near a BCW office, and local regulations allow it and they choose to, they are welcome to come into the offices.

“One of the key things we learned from the pandemic is the incredible reserves of resilience we all have within us,” says Hovey. “We learned how well we could conduct daily client business, be creative and win new business remotely.”

Forty percent of the interns are from diverse or underrepresented populations this year, up from 31% last year. Since 2015, BCW has worked with the Lagrant Foundation to recruit interns from underrepresented communities.

The agency is also launching a culture mentor program. It offers new hires from underrepresented communities the option of a mentor for support.

Zeno Group has hosted interns for longer than a decade. In 2020, it hosted 44 interns around the year in five offices, as well as 14 summer interns. The agency hired 18 interns for full-time positions in 2020.

Last year, it transitioned to a remote program, with training and events modified for online participation, such as a “Live with Barby” session, featuring Zeno Group CEO Barby Siegel.

This summer, the internships are continuing remotely.

“We’ve learned that the program can work with a remote environment, if you’re willing to plan ahead and build in regular opportunities to connect and collaborate,” says Carol Gronlund, Zeno chief talent officer.

To advance DEI, Zeno meets students at historically Black college and university career fairs, promotes internships at schools with diverse populations and supports organizations that advance diversity, including the Lagrant Foundation.

Gronlund emphasizes that hiring interns from non-traditional educational tracks introduces them to communications careers. They learn about how their skills can translate to this environment, she says.

“In that way, hosting interns is an important part of diversifying our industry,” says Gronlund.

This summer, 26% of Zeno’s interns are racially and or ethnically diverse. In 2020, Zeno hired 41% of their interns. This year, it has hired about 28% of the interns for full-time positions.

At APCO Worldwide last year, 13 interns in its North American offices participated in remote programs. This year, the 22 internships will again be virtual.

The firm ensures a 50% diverse slate of candidates for every role they recruit for, including interns. Fourteen of this year’s 22 interns, or 64% are diverse. Last year, APCO hired 11 of their 13 interns for permanent full-time, entry-level jobs.

“Our industry has a lot of work to do to increase representation across every dimension of diversity,” says an APCO spokesperson. “While internships alone won’t fully close those gaps, they allow us to ensure that the future talent pool of the communications industry better reflects the diverse communities we work in.”

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.