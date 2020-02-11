Find out how consumers value wellness by the generation

Consumers of all ages see value in health and wellness products and services, new research shows, but their needs vary by life stage, with older generations, like Boomers and Gen X, being mostly concerned about improving their current health and younger cohorts of Millennials and Gen Z struggling to unwind.

According to the "2020 Consumer Wellness Guide" from Social Media Link, 84 percent of people across generations find it important to incorporate health and wellness into daily life, but Boomers are the age group that finds it the most important (88 percent).

The 20-question online quantitative survey, which was answered by 7,901 members of Social Media Link’s Smiley360 consumer influencer community at the end of 2019, reveals that millennials take the charge when it comes to seeking alternative or holistic medicine (36 percent) and are eager to try new health and wellness products (35 percent). Gen Z, on the other hand, has an early and proactive approach to practicing self-care (50 percent), while Boomers are most likely to be looking to incorporate mindfulness into their daily lives (36 percent).

"These findings confirm that marketers need to put consumers first. Part of the consumer-first thinking is having a constant feedback loop and a way to directly capture information beyond the demographic; you need to understand your consumer's needs, interests, and desires," said Susan Frech, CEO of SocialMediaLink

She added: "As an example, assuming all consumers, regardless of generation or demographics, think the word ‘organic’ has the same meaning could misguide your messaging and packaging. Building a direct connection that provides marketers with direct, zero-party data from their consumers will be the differentiator and competitive edge brands need in this new world of consumer-centric marketing."

The idea of wellness means different things to each generation with Boomers registering it as harmonious and attainable, Gen ZX viewing it as balanced and relaxed; millennials looking at it as holistic and mindful and Gen Z seeing it as calm and comfortable.