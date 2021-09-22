Finalists revealed for the 2021 Campaign US BIG Awards

The Campaign BIG Awards celebrate excellence in advertising and are judged by a group of up-and-coming creatives.

The results are in for the first Campaign US BIG Awards. 

The BIG Awards is Campaign’s creative program identifying the best work produced in the past year across media disciplines, sectors and creative excellence. But unlike other creative award shows, this crop of entries has been selected by a jury of up-and-coming creatives with three to five years of experience in the industry. 

The goal was to create a valuable experience unique from other programs, involve emerging talent in forming industry opinions and hopefully surface some fresh work in the process. 

Look out for a feature on campaignlive.com showcasing all of the amazing talent that helped us evaluate the work. And join us for our BIG return (no pun intended) to in-person events as we celebrate the BIG Award winners on November 10 in New York City. 

Creativity is changing for the better — becoming more diverse, democratized and global — and this program aimed to embrace and celebrate that. Thank you to our entrants and all of our amazing judges for making this a reality. 

And congratulations to our shortlist of nominees:

Media Excellence

Best Use of Sound

Podfast
BNY Mellon and Havas New York

Bedtime Stories
Walmart and FCB Chicago

Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23

Emerging Technology

Own the Ocean
Moen and Havas Chicago

Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23

Experiential/Hybrid

Michael B. Jordan Rally's Twitch for a Marine Veteran Streamer
Amazon Prime Video and Twitch 

Live Long Love
Canon and FCB Chicago/FCBX

The Nevers - Penance’s Curiosities and Cocktails Compendium
HBO/HBO Max, The Nevers and RQ

Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show Tour
Walmart and Deutsch LA

Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23

Gaming

The Gaming category will be announced at the awards on November 10.

Integrated

Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Taste the Difference
Plenty

A Bank for All of Us: Democratized Dollars
Varo Bank and Serviceplan

Out of Home

Boards of Change
City of Chicago and FCB Chicago

Blood Vessels
Gay Men’s Health Crisis, Blood Equality and FCB Health New York

K-Y, Masturbation Month
K-Y and Elephant

Print

Life After Your Life
Donate Life and Hill Holliday  

The Inevitable News
The Inevitable News and Area 23

Upgrade
Kokopelli Hostels and L&C NYC

Social Media

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire and IW Group

Mountain Dew Major Million
Mountain Dew and TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

The Oreo Doomsday Vault
Oreo/Mondelēz International and 360i

Video

AirPods Pro — Jump
Apple and AirPods Pro — Jump

Dear Leaders of The World
Dole Packaged Foods and L&C NYC

As One: The Lombardi Comeback
NFL and 72andSunny Los Angeles

Trapped
NTMFacts/Unbranded and Area 23

Unbreakable
NTMFacts/Unbranded and Area 23

Product Sectors

Automotive

DieHard is Back
Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm

Heritage Road
BMW and Hill Holliday

Ford Bronco
Ford and Wieden+Kennedy New York

Jumpsuit by NAPA AutoCare
NAPA Auto Parts and VMLY&R

NAPA Auto Ambiance
NAPA Auto Parts and VMLY&R

B2B

Adobe Stock Film Festival
Adobe and 72andSunny Los Angeles

Go Meet-less
Confluence, The Atlassian Creative Team, Ways & Means and Sunbeam

Dear Leaders of The World
Dole Packaged Foods and L&C NYC

Greetings from the Edge
Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Joan Creative

Consumer Goods

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire and IW Group

Seltzer Launch
Miller Genuine Draft and Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Seagram’s 7 Keep the Dive Alive
Seagram's 7 Crown and Forsman & Bodenfors NY

Degree Inclusive
Unilever/Degree and Edelman

Entertainment

Courtside
AB InBev, Michelob Ultra and FCB New York

Live from the Library
Chicago Public Library and FCB Chicag

Hulu Has Live Sports: The Deepfake
Hulu and Big Family Table

Hulu Sellouts x Dame D.O.L.L.A.
Hulu and Big Family Table

Football is for Everyone
NFL and 72andSunny Los Angeles

Health

The Trial for #ClinicalEquality
FCB Health Network

National Microneedling Day
Vivace and Aesthetics Biomedical

This is Our Shot: Accelerating the Vaccination of Our Nation
Walgreens and WPP

Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23

Nonprofit

Let's Get to Immunity
California Department of Public Health and Duncan Channon

Boards of Change
City of Chicago and FCB Chicago

Heart
Donate Life and Hill Holliday

The Inevitable News
The Inevitable News and Area 23

Check Your Acorns
Raleigh Testicular Cancer Foundation and Propel Marketing Group

Retail/Fashion

The Retail/Fashion category will be announced at the awards on November 10.

Tech

Taco Gifter
Taco Bell and Deutsch LA

Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23

Travel & Hospitality

Travel As You Are
Orbitz and Laundry Service

You’ve Been Good Enough
Virgin Hotels and Joan Creative

Creative Excellence

Best Brand Film

Fantastic Voyage
Adobe Photoshop and 72andSunny Los Angeles

DieHard is Back
Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm

Etsy Holiday 2020 - Gift Like You Mean It
Etsy and 72andSunny New York

Love, Lawyers and the Government
Family Equality and TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

Dear Santa
United States Postal Service and UM Studios

Best Idea for a Purpose

Boards of Change
City of Chicago and FCB Chicago

The Inevitable News
The Inevitable News and Area 23

True Name
Mastercard and McCann New York

Proud Parent
Oreo/Mondelēz International and 360i

Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23

Best Idea that Taps into Culture

DieHard is Back
Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Boards of Change
City of Chicago and FCB Chicago

Bless Your F*ing Cooch
Eos and Mischief @ No Fixed Address

The Inevitable News
The Inevitable News and Area 23

Best Influencer Campaign

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Skincare You Want To Share
CeraVe and Media.Monks

Live from the Library
Chicago Public Library and FCB Chicago

The Nevers - Penance’s Curiosities and Cocktails Compendium
HBO/HBO Max, The Nevers and RQ

#VitaGlowUp TikTok Challenge
Vita Liberata and Rebel Gail Communications

Best Reactive Idea

Chipotle Mexican Grill x Miley Cyrus - Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito
Chipotle and Day One Agency

Bless Your F*ing Cooch
Eos and Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Delivery Dance
Grubhub and 72andSunny New York

Football is for Everyone
NFL and 72andSunny Los Angeles

A 5-second Super Bowl Ad
Reddit and R/GA

Consistent Creative Excellence

The Consistent Creative Excellence category will be announced at the awards on November 10.

Creative Idea for a New Brand

The Creative Idea for a New Brand category will be announced at the awards on November 10.

Sponsorship

Courtside
AB InBev, Michelob Ultra and FCB New York

Pinch Me
CarMax, The Martin Agency, Wasserman and Valiant Pictures

From the Start: A Parent's Guide to Talking About Racial Bias
Johnson's Baby, Aveeno Baby, Destin and J3

