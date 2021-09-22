Finalists revealed for the 2021 Campaign US BIG Awards

The results are in for the first Campaign US BIG Awards.

The BIG Awards is Campaign’s creative program identifying the best work produced in the past year across media disciplines, sectors and creative excellence. But unlike other creative award shows, this crop of entries has been selected by a jury of up-and-coming creatives with three to five years of experience in the industry.

The goal was to create a valuable experience unique from other programs, involve emerging talent in forming industry opinions and hopefully surface some fresh work in the process.

Look out for a feature on campaignlive.com showcasing all of the amazing talent that helped us evaluate the work. And join us for our BIG return (no pun intended) to in-person events as we celebrate the BIG Award winners on November 10 in New York City.

Creativity is changing for the better — becoming more diverse, democratized and global — and this program aimed to embrace and celebrate that. Thank you to our entrants and all of our amazing judges for making this a reality.

And congratulations to our shortlist of nominees:

Media Excellence

Best Use of Sound

Podfast

BNY Mellon and Havas New York

Bedtime Stories

Walmart and FCB Chicago

Sick Beats

Woojer and Area 23

Emerging Technology

Own the Ocean

Moen and Havas Chicago

Sick Beats

Woojer and Area 23

Experiential/Hybrid

Michael B. Jordan Rally's Twitch for a Marine Veteran Streamer

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch

Live Long Love

Canon and FCB Chicago/FCBX

The Nevers - Penance’s Curiosities and Cocktails Compendium

HBO/HBO Max, The Nevers and RQ

Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show Tour

Walmart and Deutsch LA

Sick Beats

Woojer and Area 23

Gaming

The Gaming category will be announced at the awards on November 10.

Integrated

Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Taste the Difference

Plenty

A Bank for All of Us: Democratized Dollars

Varo Bank and Serviceplan

Out of Home

Boards of Change

City of Chicago and FCB Chicago

Blood Vessels

Gay Men’s Health Crisis, Blood Equality and FCB Health New York

K-Y, Masturbation Month

K-Y and Elephant

Print

Life After Your Life

Donate Life and Hill Holliday

The Inevitable News

The Inevitable News and Area 23

Upgrade

Kokopelli Hostels and L&C NYC

Social Media

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire and IW Group

Mountain Dew Major Million

Mountain Dew and TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

The Oreo Doomsday Vault

Oreo/Mondelēz International and 360i

Video

AirPods Pro — Jump

Apple and AirPods Pro — Jump

Dear Leaders of The World

Dole Packaged Foods and L&C NYC

As One: The Lombardi Comeback

NFL and 72andSunny Los Angeles

Trapped

NTMFacts/Unbranded and Area 23

Unbreakable

NTMFacts/Unbranded and Area 23

Product Sectors

Automotive

DieHard is Back

Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm

Heritage Road

BMW and Hill Holliday

Ford Bronco

Ford and Wieden+Kennedy New York

Jumpsuit by NAPA AutoCare

NAPA Auto Parts and VMLY&R

NAPA Auto Ambiance

NAPA Auto Parts and VMLY&R

B2B

Adobe Stock Film Festival

Adobe and 72andSunny Los Angeles

Go Meet-less

Confluence, The Atlassian Creative Team, Ways & Means and Sunbeam

Dear Leaders of The World

Dole Packaged Foods and L&C NYC

Greetings from the Edge

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Joan Creative

Consumer Goods

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire and IW Group

Seltzer Launch

Miller Genuine Draft and Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Seagram’s 7 Keep the Dive Alive

Seagram's 7 Crown and Forsman & Bodenfors NY

Degree Inclusive

Unilever/Degree and Edelman

Entertainment

Courtside

AB InBev, Michelob Ultra and FCB New York

Live from the Library

Chicago Public Library and FCB Chicag

Hulu Has Live Sports: The Deepfake

Hulu and Big Family Table

Hulu Sellouts x Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Hulu and Big Family Table

Football is for Everyone

NFL and 72andSunny Los Angeles

Health

The Trial for #ClinicalEquality

FCB Health Network

National Microneedling Day

Vivace and Aesthetics Biomedical

This is Our Shot: Accelerating the Vaccination of Our Nation

Walgreens and WPP

Sick Beats

Woojer and Area 23

Nonprofit

Let's Get to Immunity

California Department of Public Health and Duncan Channon

Boards of Change

City of Chicago and FCB Chicago

Heart

Donate Life and Hill Holliday

The Inevitable News

The Inevitable News and Area 23

Check Your Acorns

Raleigh Testicular Cancer Foundation and Propel Marketing Group

Retail/Fashion

The Retail/Fashion category will be announced at the awards on November 10.

Tech

Taco Gifter

Taco Bell and Deutsch LA

Sick Beats

Woojer and Area 23

Travel & Hospitality

Travel As You Are

Orbitz and Laundry Service

You’ve Been Good Enough

Virgin Hotels and Joan Creative

Creative Excellence

Best Brand Film

Fantastic Voyage

Adobe Photoshop and 72andSunny Los Angeles

DieHard is Back

Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm

Etsy Holiday 2020 - Gift Like You Mean It

Etsy and 72andSunny New York

Love, Lawyers and the Government

Family Equality and TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

Dear Santa

United States Postal Service and UM Studios

Best Idea for a Purpose

Boards of Change

City of Chicago and FCB Chicago

The Inevitable News

The Inevitable News and Area 23

True Name

Mastercard and McCann New York

Proud Parent

Oreo/Mondelēz International and 360i

Sick Beats

Woojer and Area 23

Best Idea that Taps into Culture

DieHard is Back

Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Boards of Change

City of Chicago and FCB Chicago

Bless Your F*ing Cooch

Eos and Mischief @ No Fixed Address

The Inevitable News

The Inevitable News and Area 23

Best Influencer Campaign

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Skincare You Want To Share

CeraVe and Media.Monks

Live from the Library

Chicago Public Library and FCB Chicago

The Nevers - Penance’s Curiosities and Cocktails Compendium

HBO/HBO Max, The Nevers and RQ

#VitaGlowUp TikTok Challenge

Vita Liberata and Rebel Gail Communications

Best Reactive Idea

Chipotle Mexican Grill x Miley Cyrus - Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito

Chipotle and Day One Agency

Bless Your F*ing Cooch

Eos and Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Delivery Dance

Grubhub and 72andSunny New York

Football is for Everyone

NFL and 72andSunny Los Angeles

A 5-second Super Bowl Ad

Reddit and R/GA

Consistent Creative Excellence

The Consistent Creative Excellence category will be announced at the awards on November 10.

Creative Idea for a New Brand

The Creative Idea for a New Brand category will be announced at the awards on November 10.

Sponsorship

Courtside

AB InBev, Michelob Ultra and FCB New York

Pinch Me

CarMax, The Martin Agency, Wasserman and Valiant Pictures

From the Start: A Parent's Guide to Talking About Racial Bias

Johnson's Baby, Aveeno Baby, Destin and J3

