Finalists revealed for the 2021 Campaign US BIG Awards

The results are in for the first Campaign US BIG Awards.
The BIG Awards is Campaign’s creative program identifying the best work produced in the past year across media disciplines, sectors and creative excellence. But unlike other creative award shows, this crop of entries has been selected by a jury of up-and-coming creatives with three to five years of experience in the industry.
The goal was to create a valuable experience unique from other programs, involve emerging talent in forming industry opinions and hopefully surface some fresh work in the process.
Look out for a feature on campaignlive.com showcasing all of the amazing talent that helped us evaluate the work. And join us for our BIG return (no pun intended) to in-person events as we celebrate the BIG Award winners on November 10 in New York City.
Creativity is changing for the better — becoming more diverse, democratized and global — and this program aimed to embrace and celebrate that. Thank you to our entrants and all of our amazing judges for making this a reality.
And congratulations to our shortlist of nominees:
Media Excellence
Best Use of Sound
Podfast
BNY Mellon and Havas New York
Bedtime Stories
Walmart and FCB Chicago
Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23
Emerging Technology
Own the Ocean
Moen and Havas Chicago
Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23
Experiential/Hybrid
Michael B. Jordan Rally's Twitch for a Marine Veteran Streamer
Amazon Prime Video and Twitch
Live Long Love
Canon and FCB Chicago/FCBX
The Nevers - Penance’s Curiosities and Cocktails Compendium
HBO/HBO Max, The Nevers and RQ
Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show Tour
Walmart and Deutsch LA
Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23
Gaming
The Gaming category will be announced at the awards on November 10.
Integrated
Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Taste the Difference
Plenty
A Bank for All of Us: Democratized Dollars
Varo Bank and Serviceplan
Out of Home
Boards of Change
City of Chicago and FCB Chicago
Blood Vessels
Gay Men’s Health Crisis, Blood Equality and FCB Health New York
K-Y, Masturbation Month
K-Y and Elephant
Life After Your Life
Donate Life and Hill Holliday
The Inevitable News
The Inevitable News and Area 23
Upgrade
Kokopelli Hostels and L&C NYC
Social Media
Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire and IW Group
Mountain Dew Major Million
Mountain Dew and TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
The Oreo Doomsday Vault
Oreo/Mondelēz International and 360i
Video
AirPods Pro — Jump
Apple and AirPods Pro — Jump
Dear Leaders of The World
Dole Packaged Foods and L&C NYC
As One: The Lombardi Comeback
NFL and 72andSunny Los Angeles
Trapped
NTMFacts/Unbranded and Area 23
Unbreakable
NTMFacts/Unbranded and Area 23
Product Sectors
Automotive
DieHard is Back
Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm
Heritage Road
BMW and Hill Holliday
Ford Bronco
Ford and Wieden+Kennedy New York
Jumpsuit by NAPA AutoCare
NAPA Auto Parts and VMLY&R
NAPA Auto Ambiance
NAPA Auto Parts and VMLY&R
B2B
Adobe Stock Film Festival
Adobe and 72andSunny Los Angeles
Go Meet-less
Confluence, The Atlassian Creative Team, Ways & Means and Sunbeam
Dear Leaders of The World
Dole Packaged Foods and L&C NYC
Greetings from the Edge
Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Joan Creative
Consumer Goods
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire and IW Group
Seltzer Launch
Miller Genuine Draft and Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Seagram’s 7 Keep the Dive Alive
Seagram's 7 Crown and Forsman & Bodenfors NY
Degree Inclusive
Unilever/Degree and Edelman
Entertainment
Courtside
AB InBev, Michelob Ultra and FCB New York
Live from the Library
Chicago Public Library and FCB Chicag
Hulu Has Live Sports: The Deepfake
Hulu and Big Family Table
Hulu Sellouts x Dame D.O.L.L.A.
Hulu and Big Family Table
Football is for Everyone
NFL and 72andSunny Los Angeles
Health
The Trial for #ClinicalEquality
FCB Health Network
National Microneedling Day
Vivace and Aesthetics Biomedical
This is Our Shot: Accelerating the Vaccination of Our Nation
Walgreens and WPP
Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23
Nonprofit
Let's Get to Immunity
California Department of Public Health and Duncan Channon
Boards of Change
City of Chicago and FCB Chicago
Heart
Donate Life and Hill Holliday
The Inevitable News
The Inevitable News and Area 23
Check Your Acorns
Raleigh Testicular Cancer Foundation and Propel Marketing Group
Retail/Fashion
The Retail/Fashion category will be announced at the awards on November 10.
Tech
Taco Gifter
Taco Bell and Deutsch LA
Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23
Travel & Hospitality
Travel As You Are
Orbitz and Laundry Service
You’ve Been Good Enough
Virgin Hotels and Joan Creative
Creative Excellence
Best Brand Film
Fantastic Voyage
Adobe Photoshop and 72andSunny Los Angeles
DieHard is Back
Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm
Etsy Holiday 2020 - Gift Like You Mean It
Etsy and 72andSunny New York
Love, Lawyers and the Government
Family Equality and TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
Dear Santa
United States Postal Service and UM Studios
Best Idea for a Purpose
Boards of Change
City of Chicago and FCB Chicago
The Inevitable News
The Inevitable News and Area 23
True Name
Mastercard and McCann New York
Proud Parent
Oreo/Mondelēz International and 360i
Sick Beats
Woojer and Area 23
Best Idea that Taps into Culture
DieHard is Back
Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm
Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Boards of Change
City of Chicago and FCB Chicago
Bless Your F*ing Cooch
Eos and Mischief @ No Fixed Address
The Inevitable News
The Inevitable News and Area 23
Best Influencer Campaign
Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Skincare You Want To Share
CeraVe and Media.Monks
Live from the Library
Chicago Public Library and FCB Chicago
The Nevers - Penance’s Curiosities and Cocktails Compendium
HBO/HBO Max, The Nevers and RQ
#VitaGlowUp TikTok Challenge
Vita Liberata and Rebel Gail Communications
Best Reactive Idea
Chipotle Mexican Grill x Miley Cyrus - Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito
Chipotle and Day One Agency
Bless Your F*ing Cooch
Eos and Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Delivery Dance
Grubhub and 72andSunny New York
Football is for Everyone
NFL and 72andSunny Los Angeles
A 5-second Super Bowl Ad
Reddit and R/GA
Consistent Creative Excellence
The Consistent Creative Excellence category will be announced at the awards on November 10.
Creative Idea for a New Brand
The Creative Idea for a New Brand category will be announced at the awards on November 10.
Sponsorship
Courtside
AB InBev, Michelob Ultra and FCB New York
Pinch Me
CarMax, The Martin Agency, Wasserman and Valiant Pictures
From the Start: A Parent's Guide to Talking About Racial Bias
Johnson's Baby, Aveeno Baby, Destin and J3
Interested in sponsoring the BIG Awards event? Reach out to rachel.barash@haymarketmedia.com.
Want to learn more about the program? Contact alison.weissbrot@haymaretmedia.com or amanda.hassler@haymarketmedia.com.