Final chance to get tickets for Campaign US' Breakfast Briefing

Getting the balance right between short-term performance and long-term brand-building is one of the greatest challenges facing the modern marketer.
It’s one that Dollar Shave Club, Heineken and Chobani know all too well.
The companies are among the top marketers joining Campaign US’ Breakfast Briefing at Hearst Tower in New York City on April 10 to dive into "brand v performance: the marketer’s dilemma" in association with iCrossing.
Speakers include Dollar Shave Club’s VP of Brand Comms Raechelle Hoki, Chobani’s Kwame Taylor-Hayford, who is also the co-founder of Saturday Morning, and Bjorn Trowery, director of corporate communications and brand public relations at Heineken USA.
Additional speakers include: Rob Norman, advisory board member, Albert Technologies, independent director, ComScore, and former chief digital officer, Group M; Chris Apostle, chief media officer, iCrossing; Rachel Mercer, executive strategy director, R/GA; and Suzanne Powers, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldwide.
The event will showcase "performance" advertisers which are experts in digital marketing and now investing in brand, and traditional advertisers which are becoming more performance-driven and leaning towards a direct-to-consumer model.
Agenda
9:00: Welcome from Campaign
Lindsay Stein, Campaign US editor
9:05: Brand-building vs. short-term performance: introduction by iCrossing
Emma Armstrong, Managing Director, iCrossing New York
9:15: What brands want: three leading marketers each present case studies
Raechelle Hoki, vice-president, Brand Comms, Dollar Shave Club
Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Managing Director, Chobani
Bjorn Trowery, director of corporate communications and brand public relations at Heineken USA
9:40: Panel: Q&A with marketers
Raechelle Hoki, VP, Brand Comms, Dollar Shave Club
Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Managing Director, Chobani
Bjorn Trowery, director of corporate communications and brand public relations at Heineken USA
Moderated by Lindsay Stein, Campaign US editor
10:00: Panel: Getting the balance right between brand and performance
Rob Norman, advisory board member, Albert Technologies, independent director, ComScore, and former chief digital officer, Group M
Chris Apostle, chief media officer, iCrossing
Rachel Mercer, executive strategy director, R/GA
Suzanne Powers, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldwide
Moderated by Gideon Spanier, global head of media, Campaign