Final chance to get tickets for Campaign US' Breakfast Briefing

Getting the balance right between short-term performance and long-term brand-building is one of the greatest challenges facing the modern marketer.

It’s one that Dollar Shave Club, Heineken and Chobani know all too well.

The companies are among the top marketers joining Campaign US’ Breakfast Briefing at Hearst Tower in New York City on April 10 to dive into "brand v performance: the marketer’s dilemma" in association with iCrossing.

Speakers include Dollar Shave Club’s VP of Brand Comms Raechelle Hoki, Chobani’s Kwame Taylor-Hayford, who is also the co-founder of Saturday Morning, and Bjorn Trowery, director of corporate communications and brand public relations at Heineken USA.

Additional speakers include: Rob Norman, advisory board member, Albert Technologies, independent director, ComScore, and former chief digital officer, Group M; Chris Apostle, chief media officer, iCrossing; Rachel Mercer, executive strategy director, R/GA; and Suzanne Powers, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldwide.

The event will showcase "performance" advertisers which are experts in digital marketing and now investing in brand, and traditional advertisers which are becoming more performance-driven and leaning towards a direct-to-consumer model.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Campaign US Breakfast Briefing.

Agenda

9:00: Welcome from Campaign

Lindsay Stein, Campaign US editor

9:05: Brand-building vs. short-term performance: introduction by iCrossing

Emma Armstrong, Managing Director, iCrossing New York

9:15: What brands want: three leading marketers each present case studies

Raechelle Hoki, vice-president, Brand Comms, Dollar Shave Club

Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Managing Director, Chobani

Bjorn Trowery, director of corporate communications and brand public relations at Heineken USA

9:40: Panel: Q&A with marketers

Raechelle Hoki, VP, Brand Comms, Dollar Shave Club

Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Managing Director, Chobani

Bjorn Trowery, director of corporate communications and brand public relations at Heineken USA

Moderated by Lindsay Stein, Campaign US editor

10:00: Panel: Getting the balance right between brand and performance

Rob Norman, advisory board member, Albert Technologies, independent director, ComScore, and former chief digital officer, Group M

Chris Apostle, chief media officer, iCrossing

Rachel Mercer, executive strategy director, R/GA

Suzanne Powers, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldwide

Moderated by Gideon Spanier, global head of media, Campaign

10:30: End of event