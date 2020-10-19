Figs pulls ad. How should the scrubs brand handle future marketing efforts?

Health professionals found themselves fighting sexist stereotypes after a Figs ad featured a young woman in hot pink scrubs and glasses reading a Medical Terminology for Dummies book upside down.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses, PAs and medical students took to social media this week to make their outrage known, claiming the ad promotes negative stereotypes about female healthcare professionals. Many posts called for a boycott of the scrubs brand.

The Los Angeles-based company, which was founded by two women, removed the video from Instagram and tweeted an apology.

Together we will move forward. pic.twitter.com/bJn3uWN67x— FIGS (@wearfigs) October 14, 2020

What should Figs’ next step be?

How should Figs handle its future marketing? — @PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) October 16, 2020

This article first appeared on prweek.com.