FIG wins creative rights for Benjamin Moore & Co

FIG has been named agency of record for Benjamin Moore & Co.

The paint, color and coatings brand is poised to launch a major new integrated advertising campaign In collaboration with Horizon Media.

"Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and quality," said Judith Carr-Rodriguez, partner and CEO at FIG.

"We look for clients who are completely committed to the quality of their products, so we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Benjamin Moore to tell a story as powerful as their innovation credentials."

FIG and Horizon have both had banner years in 2018. FIG recently rebranded from Figliulo & Partners, promoted long time President Judith Carr-Rodriguez to CEO and hired its first Head of Distribution, Nick Van Amburg.

"Horizon is honored to be selected by Benjamin Moore to develop and activate media strategies to move its brand forward," said Stan Fields, EVP and chief client officer at Horizon.

"Benjamin Moore has a product offering that everyone needs and we look forward to creating innovative opportunities through media to engage their target audiences and drive them to the brand."

The Benjamin Moore review was a competitive process with multiple agencies, managed by Joanne Davis Consulting.