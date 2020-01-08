FIG replaces Deutsch LA as Zillow AOR

FIG has been named agency of record for real estate marketplace Zillow, replacing Deutsch LA.

As the leading real estate network, Zillow recently announced its intention to transition into a service platform that would assist renters, home buyers, and sellers, though their entire respective transactions.

To that end, the company actually began buying homes itself in 2018, signalling a seismic shift in its business model and product offering.

"Our team at Zillow has been working hard to find the right creative partner to help shepherd our brand through this critical period of transformation," said Aimee Johnson, CMO, Zillow.

"We feel that FIG’s sharp strategic point of view, coupled with the artfulness that they bring to storytelling is exactly what we need to bring our new mission and promise to life," she added.

"When we were approached to pitch the account, we jumped at the chance and felt a great sense of partnership from our very first meeting," said Judith Carr-Rodriguez, partner and CEO, FIG.

FIG’s work for Zillow has already kicked off with the agency tasked to develop a brand strategy and launch the first large-scale brand campaign.